Latham backs new opening partner Blundell to showcase 'quality' in Boxing Day Test

New Black Caps opener, Tom Blundell has the full backing from batting partner Tom Latham for the Boxing Day Test to showcase his skillset against Australia’s reputable bowling attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blundell was confirmed as Jeet Raval’s replacement on Sunday, despite having never opened at first-class level and with only two Tests to his name.

But his opening partner for the Test, believes the incoming batsman has the technique to rise to the occasion.

“He’s a guy we’ve had in our squad for a long time, over the last couple of years, but he’s a quality player,” Latham said.

Blundell was told he would be opening the Test on the morning of the Black Caps’ practice match against Victoria XI on Sunday where he scored an impressive 59 not out.

Latham was impressed with what he saw and is confident his experience down the order will pay dividends.

“From a keeping point of view, he usually bats in the middle order, probably faces the new ball at some point as well, but it’s probably going to be at the start of the innings,” he said.