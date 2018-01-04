Late strikes give Australia the edge on opening day of Ashes finale

Hobbled spearhead Mitchell Starc has struck late on day one of the Ashes series finale, denying Joe Root a century and reducing England to 5-233 at stumps.



Australia squandered three chances to dismiss Dawid Malan, who threatened to bat the tourists into a position of dominance amid a 133-run stand with Root at the SCG.



But the introduction of the second new ball and a lapse in concentration from Root, who flicked the 141st delivery he faced to Mitch Marsh at square leg, shifted momentum dramatically.



Starc, who missed the fourth Test because of a bruised heel, rarely broke the the 140 km/h barrier.



The left-armer was clearly bothered by a calf problem late in the day but dismissed England's captain for 83 in his final over.



Josh Hazlewood then finished play by finding the edge of Jonny Bairstow's bat, with Tim Paine gleefully accepting his third catch for the day.



Malan will resume on 55.



Malan was on 34 when Steve Smith grassed a low edge, while Marsh and Paine mucked up a golden run-out opportunity when the left-hander was on 28.



Malan also offered a chance on 39, when he stumbled out of his crease and a direct hit from short leg Cameron Bancroft would have found the batsman short of his ground.



Root opted to bat first in the fifth Test, the start of which was delayed until 12.40pm (local time) because of rain.



Smith's successful review of Hazlewood's lbw shout reduced the tourists to 3-95, handing the beanpole the all-important scalp of Alastair Cook.



Cook, who carried his bat and scored a record-breaking 244 not out during the drawn dead rubber at the MCG, was undone on 39 after spending over two hours at the crease.



Pat Cummins claimed the other two wickets to fall, with Mark Stoneman (24) and James Vince (25) both caught behind.



Smith threw the ball to Nathan Lyon after 15 overs. The offspinner owned the Randwick end during the post-lunch session, generating impressive turn and bounce, and later created the chance that Smith dropped.

