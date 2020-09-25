Late Australian cricket great Dean Jones remembered as 'cheeky' by Sir Richard Hadlee

Australian great Dean Jones’ sudden death caught the cricketing world by surprise this morning, leaving former teammates and rivals to reflect on a superb batsman who pioneered aggressive running between the creases.

Jones suffered a serious heart attack in his Mumbai hotel on Thursday, less than 24 hours after commentating on the Indian Premier League. He was 59.

One such rival was New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee who told 1 NEWS he loved battling the “cheeky” Australian.

“He got a three-ball duck in Adelaide and probably did well to score nought on that occasion,” Sir Richard said.

Australian cricketer Dean Jones in 1994. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps all-rounder took his wicket often during trans-Tasman clashes but Sir Richard said that just gave them more to talk about.

“We developed a lifelong friendship.”