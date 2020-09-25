TODAY |

Late Australian cricket great Dean Jones remembered as 'cheeky' by Sir Richard Hadlee

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian great Dean Jones’ sudden death caught the cricketing world by surprise this morning, leaving former teammates and rivals to reflect on a superb batsman who pioneered aggressive running between the creases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sir Richard said he loved battling the batsman in trans-Tasman showdowns. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Jones suffered a serious heart attack in his Mumbai hotel on Thursday, less than 24 hours after commentating on the Indian Premier League. He was 59.

One such rival was New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee who told 1 NEWS he loved battling the “cheeky” Australian.

“He got a three-ball duck in Adelaide and probably did well to score nought on that occasion,” Sir Richard said.

Australian cricketer Dean Jones in 1994. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps all-rounder took his wicket often during trans-Tasman clashes but Sir Richard said that just gave them more to talk about.

“We developed a lifelong friendship.”


Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Judith Collins claims if she were PM 'the All Blacks would be winning'
2
Warriors replace Stacey Jones, Tony Iro as assistant coaches for 2021 - report
3
All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl
4
Silver Ferns excited to face off against NZ Men again - 'They've done so much for us'
5
Scotty Stevenson: NZR's hubris to blame for All Blacks' likely Christmas quarantine, not SANZAAR
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:21

Youngster elated at winning competition to design kits for Canterbury cricket teams

Australia coach admits they should have talked more about taking knee for Black Lives Matter

Australia exact World Cup revenge over England in first ODI

Black Cap Neil Wagner enjoying change of lifestyle pace with first Father's Day as a dad