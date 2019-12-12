Labuschagne ton puts Australia in control despite two late strikes from Black Caps on first day

Relive 1 NEWS online's live updates of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth Stadium.

AUS: 248/4 (Labuschagne 110, Head 20) after 90 overs

Plenty of action in the final session but some bad news for the Black Caps too.

Unfortunately, it looks like debutant Lockie Ferguson is out after limping off the field with a calf injury. He's been sent off for scans but it's not looking amazing.

Elsewhere, while the Black Caps were able to dismiss danger man Steve Smith as well as Matthew Wade in the final session, Marnus Labuschagne continued his charge and collected a third-straight Test ton for his efforts. He finished the day 110 not out.

That'll do it for today's live updates. Have a good Friday!

AUS: 110/2 (Labuschagne 38, Smith 11) after 43 overs

A disciplined NZ attack tightened the screws in Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith but were not rewarded with a wicket in the hour after the tea break.

Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitch Santner were all used by Kane Williamson in the searing heat, with the Black Caps restricting the hosts to 34 in 16 overs.

Smith in particular struggled to find his timing on the Perth Stadium wicket.

AUS: 76/2 (Labuschagne 15, Smith 0) after 27 overs

Neil Wagner took a sensational caught and bowled to dismiss David Warner on the stroke of the tea break as the teams split the first session.

The Australian opener, who scored a career best 335 in the recent series against Pakistan, continued his rich vein of form to reach 43 before Wagner deceived him with a slower ball.

Warner could only chip the low full toss back to Wagner, who took the return catch with his right hand sliding on his knees.

The brilliant effort bought Steve Smith to the middle but the former captain only faced two deliveries before the tea break.

He will resume after the tea break with Marnus Labuschagne, who is unbeaten on 15.

AUS: 40/1 (Warner 26, Labuschagne 0) after 13 overs

Colin de Grandhomme struck with the last ball of the opening hour but Australian opener Joe Burns will rue not reviewing the LBW decision.

New Zealand's attack made a nervy start to the series with the Australian openers reaching 40 before de Gandhomme trapped Burns in front with the last ball before drinks.

Aleem Dar gave Burns out, but replays showed that the delivery was missing leg stump and a review would have saved Burns.

Kane Williamson handed the new ball to Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson after Australian won the toss and batted in searing heat.

Ferguson proved expensive on debut in his opening spell, his first four overs costing 26.

David Warner continued his superb form to be 26 not out at drinks.

5.32pm - Ferguson will debut, says Kane Williamson, who adds that he would have batted as well.

5.30pm - Australia has won the toss and will bat in searing heat.

5:27pm - According to Fox Cricket, Lockie Ferguson will make his Test debut with Trent Boult not recovering from his rib injury in time to take his place in the XI. We'll have that confirmed at the toss shortly.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitch Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Neil Wagner