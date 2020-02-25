Kyle Jamieson's transition from batsman to Test bowler amazes Black Caps coach

Kyle Jamieson’s transition from batsman to Test bowler in six or seven years has been praised by Black Caps coach Gary Stead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After Jamieson starred with four wickets on debut in the 10-wicket win over India, Stead recalled yesterday how the 203cm teenager arrived in Christchurch on a university scholarship as a batsman.

“Well I think it’s an amazing story. Kyle was a 17 or 18-year-old when he came down to Lincoln University. He actually was a batsman,” he said.

“He didn’t really bowl at all and for me to see that development in six or seven years is a pretty amazing story in itself.”

Wagner 'will be back without a doubt' meaning Black Caps face selection headache after Jamieson's debut

Jamieson remembered being told to charge in after making the NZ under-19 side.

“I was pretty much a batter all through high school and then made the NZ under-19 team and Dayle Hadlee told me to run it,” Jamieson said.

It led to an exciting moment for Stead.

“The first time I saw Kyle bowl was at Bernside Park in an under 19 tournament and I looked at Dayle Hadlee and I said this boy has got a little bit about him here,” Stead said.

“It was pretty exciting to watch, him and Henry Shipley were the two opening bowlers at the time.”

“So to see someone come through in that period of time is really, really I guess special to see.”

“I guess testament to the work Kyle has put in and the way he’s developed but also the coaches around him and the systems we’ve had in NZ Cricket.”

Jamieson, who scored a sparkling 44 in his debut Test, was unsure why it had taken so long for him to utilise his height as a bowler.

“I always liked batting, that’s probably what I grew up admiring the most and while I bowled I didn’t think about that as my career option.”

The 25-year-old was hoping to develop as a batsman at the international level to the point where he could be considered an all-rounder.