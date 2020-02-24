Kyle Jamieson's emergence gives Black Caps healthy fast bowling conundrum for second India Test

Having wrapped up a Test victory and taken a 1-0 series lead over India by 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve this morning, the Black Caps will be scratching their heads over their bowling attack heading into the second match in Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Neil Wagner missing the first Test of the series, due to the birth of his first child, debutant Kyle Jamieson stepped up in style with bat and ball, taking first innings figures of 4/39, and a handy 44 runs with the bat from number nine.

With Wagner returning for the second match at Hagley Oval beginning on Saturday, the Black Caps are left with the difficult choice as to the make up of their bowling attack. Jamieson is vying with Wagner, Trent Boult and Wellington man-of-the-match Tim Southee for a spot in the three pronged pace attack.

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson also loom as options for the Black Caps, although both appear unlikely to feature in Christchurch.

Speaking after today's victory at the Basin Reserve, Williamson addressed the conundrum of the Black Caps' bowling stocks, while also praising Jamieson's first appearance in the whites for New Zealand.

"Kyle was brilliant in his debut," Williamson told media.

"We've seen in the white ball format as well, he's able to contribute in so many different areas.

"Obviously that slight, unique part to his game where he's coming from a different height, creating quite a lot of bounce.

The return of Wagner looms as another positive for Williamson and the Black Caps, easily New Zealand's stand out Test bowler over the past 18 months.

Read more: Black Caps secure 100th win in Test cricket after beating India by 10 wickets

Coupled with Jamieson's emergence and the consistency of Boult and Southee, the Black Caps possess potentially one of the biggest stocks of fast bowlers in world cricket at present.

"No doubt Neil [Wagner] will be pretty excited to get back with the team as well. It's been really handy," Williamson said.

"Matt Henry with us as well has been a good performer for the team. When you reflect back on the last few weeks, where we've had so many fast bowlers with injuries, it's great that they're all kind of fit, coming back into the fold.