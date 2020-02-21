Kyle Jamieson retained for Chappell-Hadlee series as Black Caps reveal 15-man ODI squad to face Aussies

Kyle Jamieson's continued rise is the Black Caps' stocks after an impressive debut Test series has seen him named in an otherwise fairly-settled ODI squad for the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series in Australia.

Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson on debut against India at the Basin Reserve Source: Photosport

Head coach Gary Stead has welcomed back seamers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for the three-match series after the trio missed the recent ODIs against India with injuries.

Joining them will be Tim Southee and Jamieson, meaning Hamish Bennett and Scott Kuggeleijn miss out.

“It’s great to welcome back the class of Trent, Matt and Lockie who spearheaded our run to the Cricket World Cup final last year," Stead said.

“Kyle’s made every post a winner since his international debut this season and he’ll be a handy asset to have in Australia."

Jamieson debuted for the Black Caps in las month's ODI series sweep against India and backed it up with impressive performances in the two Tests where he also showed his batting prowess, averaging 46.5 runs in the series.

However, Stead expects Jamieson and the squad to face a completely different challenge in Australia.

"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket and you know you will be severely tested in all aspects of the game."

The Black Caps don't have to think back far to remember such a challenge, having been dominated by the Australians in their Test series 3-0.

But Stead believes the 15-man squad can come together and defend the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

"Our one-day unit is a pretty settled one with plenty of experience and I think that showed in the recent series against India.

"It’s an honour to compete for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and I know it means a lot to the players to have the trophy stay in New Zealand."

The first ODI takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday 13 March.

Black Caps ODI squad