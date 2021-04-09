Kyle Jamieson ready for IPL debut with star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kiwi paceman Kyle Jamieson is set to make his IPL debut tonight and try and live up to the hefty $2.86 million price tag Royal Challengers Bangalore paid for his services.

The Challengers side features cricketing royalty in Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, and Jamieson described training alongside the trio as "awesome".

"There's so much experience, so much knowledge and certainly from my first couple of days and from my experience there's so many learning opportunities, which is awesome," Jamieson said.

"I'm just looking to soak that up as much as I can."

The 203cm Jamieson will be around some familiar faces on the field tonight, his side taking on a Mumbai Indians team featuring fellow Black Caps Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne.

Mumbai is the defending champion and the most successful franchise in IPL history, having won five titles in the tournament's 13-year history.

Bangalore meanwhile is still seeking its maiden title, after a number of disappointing seasons where the star-studded team fell short.