Kyle Jamieson credits return to Auckland for improved on-field behaviour, Black Caps call-up

Kyle Jamieson credits the move back to his hometown Auckland for his ascension to the Black Caps, saying returning home also helped him clean up his behaviour out in the middle.

Jamieson was named in a 13-man New Zealand squad today to face India in the two-Test series, the first time he had been named in a Test squad at the start of the series.

He also made his ODI debut in the recent swept series over India.

The 25-year-old, who spent time in Australia with the Black Caps late last year as injury cover, said none of his international honours would have been possible without returning to Auckland.

“It’s been massive. I’m really enjoying my cricket, which is probably something I couldn’t say a couple of years ago,” Jamieson said.

“I was going through a bit of stuff off the field. Just the chance to come in with this group and turn up and learn everyday - try and better myself as a cricketer - was something that was too hard to turn down, so look, it’s been massive for my game.”

Jamieson admitted that his unhappiness down in Canterbury also led to an uglier version of himself out in the middle.

“I’m a pretty fiery character on the field. On the field I’m pretty aggressive. I think it came out in ways I necessarily didn’t like,” he said.

“I would sort of do it and then post-game be like, 'What did I do that for?'

Kyle Jamieson is looking forward to the domestic season and a tour of Dubai with NZ A.

“There was a bit of negativity surrounding myself and that environment and that was coming out in my behaviour on the field.”

A pursuit of happiness as well as a desire to improve as a cricketer played a role in Jamieson’s decision around where he would play his domestic cricket.

“I wasn’t really liking the person I was on the field as well, so it was just a shift that I needed to make. Most importantly, I needed to be happy and I needed to enjoy my cricket. Wherever that may take me, then it will,” he said.

“It [the move] has certainly paid off. I’m very happy at the moment.”

Work with a mental health professional also helped Jamieson, who admitted that would continue.

“I've done a lot with Pete Sandford, the mental skill guys with NZ Cricket. I worked with him over three or four years,” he said.

“That mental space is such an important part of life, not just as a cricketer.

“That’s something I’m always tapping into to make sure things are in check.”

