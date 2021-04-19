Kyle Jamieson continues strong start to IPL career with big impact in Bangalore win

Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs for its third straight win thanks in part to another impactful performance from Black Caps all-rounder Kyle Jamieson.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers shone with the bat this morning as Royal Challengers Bangalore rounded off its Chennai leg of the event with a third win in a row.

De Villiers’ unbeaten 76 off 34 balls with nine fours and three sixes rocketed Bangalore’s total to 204-4 after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. Maxwell matched the South African in also smashing nine fours and three sixes with a solid knock of 78 off 49 deliveries.

Kolkata’s top-order batsmen couldn’t convert good starts and Bangalore restricted them to 166-8 with New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picking up 3-41.

“We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down,” Kohli said. “There are areas we can work on. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited.”

After losing Kohli for just five in the second over, Maxwell dominated spinners and fast bowlers on a wicket where the ball nicely came onto the bat. Maxwell was finally outdone by fellow Australian Pat Cummins’ short-pitched delivery in the 17th over as he top edged a pull to short fine leg.

De Villiers and Jamiesen smashed Andre Russell for 38 runs off his two overs and Harbhajan Singh conceded 18 off the penultimate over as the last 18 balls yielded Bangalore 56 runs.

Jamieson only faced four balls at the end of Bangalore’s innings but managed to produce 11 runs from it, including a four and a six back-to-back.

Kolkata opener Shubman Gill (21 off nine balls) blazed two sixes and two fours, but substitute fielder Daniel Christian took a spectacular two-handed diving catch at mid-on in the second over.

Russell (31), captain Eoin Morgan (29) and Shakib Al Hasan (26) all scored better than a run-a-ball, but Bangalore kept taking wickets at regular intervals to end its Chennai leg of the event with three wins from three games.

“Certainly RCB’s day with the bat,” Morgan said.