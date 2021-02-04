Kyle Jamieson becomes first athlete to step on Eden Park's new turf

Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson has collected multiple milestones over the summer but he's managed to add a pretty unique one to his resume this morning at a torn-up Eden Park.

Jamieson became the first athlete of any kind to step on the Auckland stadium's new turf after he took a short break from Super Smash training with the Auckland Aces to see it being rolled out today with an action-packed couple of weeks ahead.

The turf, which has been growing in South Auckland for the last 11 months before arriving in 890kg rolls today, is considered a "lay-and-play" surface, meaning the quality it is at today is what Jamieson could expect if he plays on it in the future.

Jamieson told 1 NEWS he hopes to do just that soon.

"It's going to be awesome when it's all finished up and hopefully I'll get a chance to play on here soon," Jamieson said.

"it's a great atmosphere here... I've been lucky enough to play here a couple of times now."

Jamieson's next chance could come as soon as next month with the Black Caps' fourth T20 against Australia being played at Eden Park.

He said while the stadium can be "daunting" to play on with its uniquely-short dimensions, he and other Black Caps relish any chance they get to play on it.

"It's such a special place to play at and we have such a history here - it's cool to be able to call this your home ground."

Along with the T20 next month, Eden Park's new turf will also be tested with a Super Rugby preseason match between the Blues and Crusaders on February 20.