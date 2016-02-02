Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi keen to impress in Black Caps T20s

Kiwi spin merchant Ish Sodhi says he can't wait to show what he's made of in the Black Caps' opening Twenty20 clash against Pakistan.

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand. Source: Photosport

Sodhi is a mainstay of the Kiwi T20 outfit and played in all three of their victories against West Indies earlier this month, but has found cracking into the ODI and Test squads a little tougher going.

He has not played a 50-over match for Black Caps since their victory over Ireland in May, or a Test match since September 2016.

The 25-year-old leg spinner insisted selection for other formats was far from his mind ahead of Monday's Wellington clash, but still hoped to impress.

He picked up just three wickets in the Caps' T20 sweep of the Windies, and watched on as they defeated Pakistan 5-0 in their ODI match-ups.

"When you're part of a winning team, you always want to be involved, you know - whether that's part of being in the winning squad or playing, being involved helps you improve a lot quicker," Sodhi told reporters.

"Everyone kind of knows their role and (they're) a lot clearer than they would be if it wasn't going as well, so it's good to feed off that.

"It's been a little while since I've last been in the group so I'm looking forward to seeing what they've got in terms of advice on Pakistani players."

The Indian-born Sodhi only joined the Black Caps squad this weekend, having played a protagonist's role in Northern Districts' Super Smash final victory.

Sodhi bowled 15-2 as the Knights won their final against Central Stags on Saturday by nine wickets, and felt it had done him a world of good.

He'll have his first training session on Sunday.

"Really enjoying those challenges and enjoying trying to improve as a player - doing that has been one of the best parts of the last couple months," Sodhi said.

The three-T20 series will also lead directly into the Indian Premier League auction, for which Sodhi said he had enrolled.

He is currently considered the world's leading T20 bowler.