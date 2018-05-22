Kiwi cricketers not looking to get out of India after Covid-19 reaches IPL

None of the ten New Zealand cricketers involved in the IPL in India are looking to come home despite growing doubts about the future of the competition.

Kane Williamson is back at Sunrisers Hyderabad for the new IPL season. Source: Getty

Two Indian players from the Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for Covid-19 forcing last night's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be postponed.

The team contains New Zealanders Lochie Ferguson, Tim Seifert and Brendon McCullum.

The Delhi Capitals, the last team to play KKR, have been asked to isolate, while there are reports non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings, have also tested positive.

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad and Trent Boult's Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play later today.

All up there are ten New Zealand players involved in the IPL and six New Zealanders involved in coaching roles but in a statement Heath Mills of the Cricket Players Association said "none have requested they come home yet but we're continuing to monitor developments."

He described the situation as "fluid".

"Clearly the circumstances they find themselves in have changed a bit with some local players and support staff getting Covid in the bubble yesterday."

New Zealand players involved in the IPL: Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Kyle Jamieson, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham (Mumbai Indians),