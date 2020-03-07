TODAY |

Kiwi Cricket umpire to make history at the MCG

Source:  1 NEWS

In what is shaping up to be a ground breaking day for women's sport, Kiwi cricket umpire Kim Cotton will tomorrow become the first woman to umpire a major World Cup final. 

Kim Cotton makes her international debut. New Zealand White Ferns v West Indies. 16 March, 2018. Source: Photosport

She is set to officiate the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow night, a game which is expected to draw a mammoth crowd, with 50,000 tickets already sold.

Many believe the event could see the largest ever turnout for a women's sporting event.

The record to beat dates back to 1999 when 90,185 football fans gathered at the Rose Bowl in California to watch the FIFA Womens World Cup final between USA and China. 

It is particularly fitting that the fixture happens to fall on International Women's Day.

Aside from being a lawyer by trade, Cotton's resume is an impressive one.

She first started umpiring senior mens cricket in Timaru 10 years ago and has since achieved various honours throughout her career.

Along with umpiring in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, she presided over her first men's List A match this summer and worked as a television umpire in the third T20 between the Black Caps and India.  

