Kiwi batsman named in u19 World Cup tournament team, second-place Aussies snubbed

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has been included in a tournament team named following the under-19 Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand's Finn Allen celebrates a century in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies. Source: Photosport

An International Cricket Council selection panel included five players from the victorious Indian side in its team but none from beaten finalists Australia.

First-drop Allen scored 338 runs at an average of 67.6 from his six innings as New Zealand finished eighth at the tournament they hosted.

South African Raynard van Tonder was named captain while India's top three of Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra and Shubman Gill were all included.