Kings captain Andrew Ellis collects five wickets in Canterbury's comfortable T20 win over Otago

Skipper Andy Ellis has led Canterbury to a comfortable six-wicket Twenty20 win over Otago at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Andrew Ellis of the Canterbury Kings

Ellis finished with figures of 5-16, his third domestic Twenty20 five-wicket haul.

He also became the first player to reach 100 T20 wickets in the history of the New Zealand competition.

Led by opener Rob Nicol's 65 off 58, Otago reached 144-9 off their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Canterbury cruised home in 18.1 overs, opener Nick Kwant's 48 from 35 balls spearheading the competition leader's effort after he put on 43 for the first wicket with Michael Pollard.

Tuesday's other scheduled match, between Wellington and Auckland at Wellington's Basin Reserve, was abandoned without a ball bowled.

