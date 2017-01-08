Kevin Pietersen fires as Stars smash Renegades in Big Bash

Kevin Pietersen has led the Melbourne Stars to a thumping 46-run win over the Renegades in their Big Bash derby.

Pietersen belted 73 from 46 balls as the Stars posted 200-7 at Etihad Stadium last night, setting the scene for the emphatic victory.

Faced with an imposing chase, Renegades captain Aaron Finch came out firing.

Finch belted 27 from 13 balls but he and fellow opener Sunil Narine both fell to Scott Boland in the fourth over, leaving the Renegades on shaky ground.

Veteran Cameron White added a composed 38 but found little support, with Stars spinners Adam Zampa and Michael Beer tearing through the middle-order as the Renegades fell well short on 154-9 from their full 20 overs.

Zampa took BBL career-best figures of 3-19, while Beer finished with 3-32.

But it was Pietersen's swashbuckling knock which did the most damage for the Stars.

The former England Test star was in no mood to waste time, belting the first of three sixes from his first ball faced.

"I'm in boundary mode at the moment," Pietersen declared.

"As long as I pick the right options, I should be okay."

Pietersen's ninth half-century from just 20 BBL innings came to an end when he was caught off the bowling of Narine in the 17th over.

Renegades quick James Pattinson was expensive in his first match back from a hamstring injury but looked to have lost none of his explosiveness, finishing with 3-44.

Pattinson reached 145km/hr with his third delivery and had Stars opener Luke Wright caught at mid-on two balls later.

But it was Wright's partner Rob Quiney who felt the most pain, copping a menacing 146km/hr delivery from Pattinson which cannoned into his box and left him doubled over.