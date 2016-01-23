 

Kevin Pietersen fined after criticising BBL umpire

Controversial Melbourne Stars batsman Kevin Pietersen has been fined over $5000 for comments made about an umpiring decision in his side's BBL semi-final loss to Perth.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League Semi Final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 22, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League semi-final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Source: Getty

The former England international, who was wearing a Network Ten microphone, labelled a decision not to give Sam Whiteman out caught behind as "an absolute shocker" at a key point last week in the Scorchers' pursuit of 137 for victory.

Pietersen, who has since flown back to England, had been charged with making comments "detrimental to the interests of cricket".

The Scorchers were 1-27 in the fourth over when Whiteman appeared to edge a ball from paceman Scott Boland, before he was given not out.

"He says it could have been glove or pad, and I said: 'well, he's got big gloves and big pads to reach that' - massive nick," Pietersen said during the live coverage.

After the match, Whiteman admitted he had hit the ball, while the umpire in question Shawn Craig also conceded he had made an error.

Pietersen pleaded guilty, but was subsequently unsuccessful in fighting his fine at a hearing on Thursday, Cricket Australia said.

Pietersen has 48 hours to appeal the fine.

The incident was not the first time Pietersen clashed with officials this summer.

In a match against Adelaide, he unsuccessfully complained that Strikers allrounder Keiron Pollard should be made to remove white strapping on his hand while bowling.

He also hit out at Cricket Australia after it didn't allow Marcus Stoinis to return from the national squad to play in the Stars' key final-round match against the Sydney Sixers.

