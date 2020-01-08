TODAY |

Kevin Pietersen defends Jos Buttler's x-rated tirade caught on stump mic

Source:  1 NEWS

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has jumped to the defence of Jos Buttler, after the team's current wicketkeeper was picked up on stump mic delivering an abusive tirade at a rival.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jos Buttler's abusive verbal barrage at Vernon Philander was heard by audiences as England took on South Africa. Source: SKY

South Africa's Vernon Philander caught Buttler's ire during a dramatic final day of their second Test in Cape town.

Batting at number eight, Philander got in the way of a throw to Buttler, the England gloveman appearing to lose his cool as a result.

"Get out [of] the f****** way," Buttler was heard saying.

"F****** move. Just move, f****** knobhead.

"Get past that f****** gut."

The abuse forced broadcaster Sky Sports to apologise as it was heard by viewers, but Pietersen wasn't buying claims Buttler's tirade was against the spirit of the game.

"This is TOUGH Test Cricket. It’s a fierce battle in the middle," he said on Instagram.

"England are back in this series & Jos Buttler showing some huge balls here by fronting up is actually perfectly OK. A lot worse happens on a cricket field. ‘What happens there, stays there. He swore? Shock horror! Wow! Naughty boy??? NOT AT ALL! He’s competing and the series is ALIVE. BOOOOOOOOOOM!!!"

