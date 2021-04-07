Kasperek leads White Ferns fightback against rampant Aussies

Career-best figures for Leigh Kasperek has helped the White Ferns limit Australia to 271 in the first innings of the second ODI match of the Rose Bowl series in Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The offspinner took six-for-46 from her ten overs, pegging Australia back from what seemed destined to be a mammoth total.

Australia were cruising at one for 180 in the 34th over but fell to five for 220 by the 42nd with Kasperek doing the majority of the damage.

Kasperek was just the fourth White Fern to take six wickets in an ODI, and the first in over a decade, in what was a brilliant performance.

Having missed out on selection for the first ODI, Kasperek said she was "stoked" to be back in the side and happy with her effort.

"I think it's just starting to get a little bit slower and as the ball gets older as the innings goes on, hitting the right lengths is really important.

"I think the variety of pace and keeping them guessing [were contributing factors]."