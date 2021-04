Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has returned from his elbow injury to play his first IPL game of the season.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

He scored 16 not out for the Sunrisers in Chennai, after six weeks on the sidelines.

After being set 120 to win by Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow starred for the Sunrisers with a knock of 63 not out, with David Warner scoring 37.