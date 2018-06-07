Kane Williamson's personal memories of departing Black Caps coach Mike Hesson - 'We would challenge each other'

Kane Williamson says as soon as he found out Black Caps coach Mike Hesson was stepping down from his role, he immediately began to reflect on the last six years.

Six years as a captain, a World Cup finalist and a friend.

"I"ve been thinking about it," Williamson said.

"It's been six years, it's gone quickly and he's been a huge part of the growth of the team."

Williamson said Hesson's "level-headed" approach to managing the team influenced his captaincy style.

"When I came into the role, one of the good things he did was he said, 'how do you want to look to try and do it and what do you think? We can work together on that?'

"We would challenge each other on things but ultimately the goal was the same – it's about the team and seeing it progress."