Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup

The Black Caps have clawed their way to a final-over win against South Africa at Edgbaston this morning after a heroic performance from Kane Williamson.

The match's start was delayed last night thanks to bad weather but once it got underway, umpires trimmed an over off each team to make it a 49-over per innings clash.

The Black Caps won the toss once again and Kane Williamson elected to send the Proteas in to bat - a move that proved effective with the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock.

The South African opener was sent packing in the second over after he was bowled by Trent Boult but his opening partner Hashim Amla proved more of an issue for the Kiwis as he brought up a half century.

Amla was eventually dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 55 with the only other Proteas batsman to pass the half-century mark Rassle van der Dussen who made 67 not out.

South Africa finished up 241/6 from their innings with Lockie Ferguson claiming three wickets - two of which came late in the innings.

The Black Caps' chase was looking steady until a mini collapse in the space of four overs saw Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham all removed.

Guptill reached 35 but Taylor and Latham only managed one run each.

It meant the Black Caps were floundering at 4/80 after Colin Munro had been dismissed earlier in the third over for just nine overs.

Enter Williamson.

Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Birmingham. England, UK. Wednesday 19 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson bats against South Africa in the 2019 CWC, Source: Photosport

The Black Caps skipper grinded out a game-winning performance of 106 runs off 138 balls.

Santner was assisted by a late burst from Colin de Grandhomme, who scored 60 from 47 balls but failed to stick around with the game on the line.

De Grandhomme was dismissed with the Black Caps needing 14 runs off 12 balls, forcing Santner to come in and try to get his skipper on strike.

The final over saw the Black Caps needing eight runs from six balls with Santner on strike and he started with a single to get Williamson back in the action.

Williamson then tied the scores and brought up his century with a six before finishing the game with a four and three balls to spare.

The four-wicket win puts the Black Caps on top of the World Cup standings again with four wins and a no result so far in the tournament.

Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win. Source: SKY
