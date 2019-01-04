Kane Williamson, Suzie Bates crowned NZ's ODI players of the year

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been named as New Zealand's ODI player of the year, following his stellar 12 months in the 50 over format.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson walks from the field with team mate Ross Taylor Source: Photosport

Williamson's showing at last year's Cricket World Cup, where he was named as the player of the tournament, saw him score 578 runs at an average of 82.57, including hundreds against both South Africa and the West Indies.

However, Williamson's conduct after New Zealand's heartbreaking defeat in the final is also worth noting, the Black Caps captain winning plaudits around the world for the way he and his team held themselves.

In the women's game, Suzie Bates was named as the White Ferns' player of the year, scoring 142 runs at an average of 42, New Zealand having played just three ODIs in the year.

Ross Taylor picked up the award for New Zealand's T20 International player of the year, scoring 330 runs as the Black Caps struggled in the game's shortest format.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine was named as the Women's T20I player of the year, having cemented herself as one of the world's best.