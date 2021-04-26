Kane Williamson suffers another Super Over defeat despite brilliant knock

Kane Williamson nearly pulled off victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad but his unbeaten 66 off 51 balls was only enough to equal the scores, as he took his team to 159-7 after Delhi chose to bat first and scored 159-4.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, playing his first IPL game after recovering from the coronavirus, gave away only seven runs in his Super Over against Hyderabad skipper David Warner and Williamson.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant hit a boundary against leg-spinner Rashid Khan and then ran a leg bye off the last ball to hand Hyderabad their fourth loss this season in five games.

“A thrilling game (but) it shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over,” Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan said.

“Kane Williamson played a very good knock, he’s a champion player, but good to win it in the end.”

Patel picked up 2-26 off his tidy bowling in the regular game, but the batters didn’t give up.

Needing 16 off Kagiso Rabada’s last over, Williamson hit a boundary and No. 9 Jagadeesha Suchith (14 not out) smashed the fast bowler for a six.