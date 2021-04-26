TODAY |

Kane Williamson suffers another Super Over defeat despite brilliant knock

Source:  Associated Press

Kane Williamson nearly pulled off victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad but his unbeaten 66 off 51 balls was only enough to equal the scores, as he took his team to 159-7 after Delhi chose to bat first and scored 159-4.

Kane Williamson dragged his side through the chase, but was not quite able to get them over the line. Source: SKY

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, playing his first IPL game after recovering from the coronavirus, gave away only seven runs in his Super Over against Hyderabad skipper David Warner and Williamson.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant hit a boundary against leg-spinner Rashid Khan and then ran a leg bye off the last ball to hand Hyderabad their fourth loss this season in five games.

“A thrilling game (but) it shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over,” Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan said.

“Kane Williamson played a very good knock, he’s a champion player, but good to win it in the end.”

Patel picked up 2-26 off his tidy bowling in the regular game, but the batters didn’t give up.

Needing 16 off Kagiso Rabada’s last over, Williamson hit a boundary and No. 9 Jagadeesha Suchith (14 not out) smashed the fast bowler for a six.

The target came down to two to win off the last ball but Rabada conceded only one run to force the Super Over.

