Kane Williamson, Sri Lanka's Dananjaya reported for illegal bowling actions

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan mystery spinner Akili Dananjaya have both been reported for a suspect bowling action, after last week's first Test in Galle.
In a statement from the ICC, both Williamson and Dananjaya's bowling actions have been called into question, possibly in breach of the 15 degree limit for elbow flexion, and both will undergo testing within 14 days of the report.
Until then, the pair are both allowed to continue bowling at international level until testing is complete.
The pair have both been called for suspect bowling actions in the past, with Williamson banned in July 2014, before being cleared to return in December that year.
Dananjaya though, was reported in November 2018, eventually cleared to return in February this year.
Dananjaya starred with the ball for Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, taking six wickets in the match including 5/80 in the first innings, as the home side claimed a six-wicket win. Williamson meanwhile, bowled three overs, taking no wickets for nine runs.