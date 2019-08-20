Kane Williamson, Sri Lanka's Dananjaya reported for illegal bowling actions

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan mystery spinner Akili Dananjaya have both been reported for a suspect bowling action, after last week's first Test in Galle.

In a statement from the ICC, both Williamson and Dananjaya's bowling actions have been called into question, possibly in breach of the 15 degree limit for elbow flexion, and both will undergo testing within 14 days of the report.

Until then, the pair are both allowed to continue bowling at international level until testing is complete.

The pair have both been called for suspect bowling actions in the past, with Williamson banned in July 2014, before being cleared to return in December that year.

Akila Dananjaya appeals during the second Test against England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Source: Associated Press

Dananjaya though, was reported in November 2018, eventually cleared to return in February this year.