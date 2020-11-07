Kane Williamson smashes pair of sixes as unbeaten 50 leads Hyderabad to IPL playoff win

Sunrisers Hyderabad eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Indian Premier League playoffs by six wickets this morning and will face Delhi Capitals for a berth in the final.

That playoff is on Monday morning NZT. The winner will face the defending champion Mumbai Indians in the final on Wednesday.

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder starred for Hyderabad, taking three wickets as they restricted Bangalore to 131-7, then combined with Kane Williamson to win with two balls left on 132-4. Holder hit the winning boundary in an unbeaten 24. Williamson, the New Zealand captain, was 50 not out.

“Bit close for my liking,” Hyderabad captain David Warner said. “But at the end of the day, when you have a guy like Kane (you back him). What a masterclass."

The poise and experience of Williamson and Holder at the end was key.

Bangalore's 131-7 total looked poor. But its bowlers made it look possible to defend.

Medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj removed opening batsmen Sreevats Goswami for a duck and Warner for 17. Legspinner Adam Zampa claimed Manish Pandey for 24, and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal got Priyam Garg on 7 at 67-4 in the 12th over.

Holder went in the middle to join Williamson, who was battling on 13 from 23 balls after 13 overs.

But Zampa, 1-12, and Chahal, 1-24, were done, and the batsmen slowly took charge.

“They didn't give us much at all,” Williamson said of Zampa and Chahal. “It was just nice that we could get through their overs without losing too many wickets.”

They needed 28 runs to win from 18 balls, and took 10 from Navdeep Saini then nine from Siraj.

With nine runs needed from the last over bowled by Saini, Williamson hit a single for his fifty, and Holder hit the third ball to the long off boundary and the fourth past point to the fence for the win.

Holder finished as he started. With ball in hand, he removed Bangalore opening batsmen Virat Kohli on 6 in the second over, and Devdutt Paddikal on 1 in the fourth.

International captains Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers struggled to break out.

Finch hit the only six of Bangalore's innings before he was gone for 32 off 30 balls. Moeen Ali ran himself out for a duck in the same 11th over.

Video replays showed Shivam Dube was out lbw to Rashid Khan on 1 but it wasn’t given. The damage was limited, as Holder dismissed him on 8 to take 3-20.

De Villiers reached 54 off 39 balls in the 18th over when his middle stump was bowled by a yorker from T Natarajan, whose wife gave birth only hours beforehand according to Warner. The wicket was vital, as Bangalore managed only two boundaries in the last four overs. They went out on five straight losses.