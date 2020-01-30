Kane Williamson says Black Caps should've sealed win before super over heartbreak

The Black Caps' relationship with super overs in white-ball cricket was summed up pretty bluntly last night by captain Kane Williamson after another tough loss.

"​Super overs certainly haven't been our friend," the Kiwi skipper said.

The Black Caps looked set to keep their T20 series against India alive in Hamilton last night after managing to get their chase boiled down to two runs from four deliveries - largely in part due to Williamson's knock of 95 from 48 balls.

But the Kiwi bats failed to fire and forced the game into a super over, where, once again, they took control with India needing 10 runs from their final two balls to win the match.

Two maximums from India's Rohit Sharma off the final two balls saw the visitors stun the Black Caps and take an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series.

It comes after the Black Caps lost last year's Cricket World Cup final in a controversial super over against England.

Williamson said after the loss that while super overs seem to haunt his side, he believes they shouldn't have been in that situation in the first place.

"I think if we're being brutally honest, we would have liked to have perhaps got across the line before requiring a win in the super over," Williamson said.

The Kiwi skipper added he'll have plenty of time to review the game, with little sleep expected after the loss.

"It's always pretty tough to get to sleep after such late games. The adrenaline is going, regardless of the result.

"But you move on to another game - yes, it was close and an emotional rollercoaster perhaps ... but we have to keep moving our focus forward."