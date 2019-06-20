TODAY |

Kane Williamson at risk of suspension over New Zealand's slow over rate

AAP
More From
Cricket

New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their World Cup victory over West Indies at Old Trafford, the International Cricket Council says.

Match referee David Boon adjudged that the Kiwis had bowled one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Skipper Kane Williamson pleaded guilty and was fined 20 per cent of his match fees while his team mates were handed 10 per cent fines in accordance with article 2.22 of the ICC's Code of Conduct, the governing body said in a statement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Brathwaite looked to win the match but his shot fell inches short and into Trent Boult's hands. Source: SKY

"If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension," the ICC statement added.

New Zealand moved to the brink of securing a spot in the World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling five-run victory over West Indies.

Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Birmingham. England, UK. Wednesday 19 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson bats against South Africa in the 2019 CWC, Source: Photosport

New Zealand take on Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
2
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
New Zealanders 'some of the best people in the world' says Windies all-rounder
3
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Bulldogs
'Who wouldn't want him' - Samoa coach realistic about Tuivasa-Sheck switch
5
Cycling nearly 5000km, Harper finished the race fourth overall.
'Nothing short of incredible' - Kiwi cyclist completes Race Across America
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:19
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.

Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
00:11
Brathwaite looked to win the match but his shot fell inches short and into Trent Boult's hands.

Williamson's century, Ferguson's back-to-back wickets lead Black Caps to scrappy five-run World Cup win over West Indies
00:15
Afghanistan needed 16 runs off the final over but Shami made sure they came up 12 runs short.

India's Mohammed Shami takes hat trick to secure India shaky win against Afghanistan
Craig McMillan says the side are comfortable with the way they play cricket.

Windies great says current team could learn from watching Black Caps' approach