Kane Williamson reaches 22nd Test century, surges past 150 in Hamilton

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson brought up his 22nd century early on day two of the opening Test against the West Indies in Hamilton before continuing to pile on the runs before lunch.

Williamson started the day unbeaten on 97, bringing up three figures at Seddon Park in the third over by clipping Kemar Roach through point for four.

New Zealand resumed on 243-2, with Ross Taylor starting the day on 31. He fell for 38 on the ninth ball of the morning, caught behind off Shannon Gabriel.

Williamson moved through to 168 at lunch as New Zealand reached 346-4.

Henry Nicholls' struggles continued, the middle-order batsman falling for seven.

Tom Blundell found runs hard to come by but after the loss of two wickets in the first hour, his eight off 56 balls was job done as he joined Williamson at lunch.

Yesterday, Tom Latham fell 14 runs short of a century as he put on 152 for the second wicket with his skipper on a rain delayed opening day.