Kane Williamson reaches 22nd Test century after Black Caps lose Ross Taylor

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson brought up his 22nd century early on day two of the opening Test against the West Indies in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson warms up before day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

Williamson started the day unbeaten on 97, bringing up three figures at Seddon Park in the third over by clipping Kemar Roach through point for four.

New Zealand resumed on 243-2, with Ross Taylor starting the day on 31. He fell for 38 on the ninth ball of the morning, caught behind off Shannon Gabriel.

Yesterday, Tom Latham fell 14 runs short of a century as he put on 152 for the second wicket with his skipper on a rain delayed opening day.