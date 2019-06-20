Kane Williamson praised by cricketing world for composed century in win over Proteas

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been lauded for his heroic performance in this morning's World Cup clash with South Africa in which his patience and composure led to a game-winning century.

Williamson finished 106 not out in the four wicket win but had to watch from the non-striker's end as teammates continued to fall to the Proteas bowling attack at an overcast Edgbaston.

On strike, Williamson took a couple of hits to the body as he traded blows with South Africa while chasing the 242 target.

The Kiwi skipper took matters into his own hands in the final over when his side needed eight runs, smashing a six to tie the score before finishing the game with a four.

His perfromance left cricket greats and former teammates alike in awe.

"Kane Williamson, you beauty," Grant Elliot - who smacked a final-over six of his own at the last World Cup to beat South Africa - said.

"Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class," former England international Michael Atherton added.

Former Indian batsman Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman was heavier in his praise.

"What a marvellous innings from Kane Williamson. Fantastic game of cricket and his calmness stood out in taking New Zealand home. Terrific stuff."