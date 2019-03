The Black Caps have posted their highest ever team total, piling on the runs on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton, declaring their first innings at 715/6.

Continuing after lunch, Kane Williamson and BJ Watling picked up where they left off, putting together a partnership of 96 runs. That stand came to an end after the break though, Watling caught behind for 31 off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

That wicket saw Colin de Grandhomme join Williamson at the crease, as the Black Caps batted on in record breaking fashion.

A slog sweep six from de Grandhomme saw the Black Caps post 700 for the first time in New Zealand's Test history, surpassing the 690 all out achieved against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2014.

With that record done, Williamson batted on in style, eventually reaching his second Test match double century, pulling Abu Jayed for four out past deep square leg, getting to the milestone from 257 balls, with 19 boundaries.

That was all the skipper needed, promptly declaring the innings done, not out with 200 to his name, while at the other end, de Grandhomme had posted an unbeaten 76 from just 53 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes.