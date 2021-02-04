Kane Williamson opens up about tough 2021 ahead with travel, Covid-19 and young family to consider

While a trip to Lord's to contest the World Test Championship is an exciting prospect for Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, it's another fixture he'll be adding to an already jam-packed 2021.

Williamson and the Black Caps are set to play in the UK in June after Australia's decision to pull out of their South Africa tour earlier this week meant New Zealand qualified under the ICC's adjusted qualification rules.

The skipper told media today from his Mt Maunganui home it's a good reward for the cricket his teammates have been playing recently.

"It's really exciting to get the nod," he said.

"I know that the Test guys will be really excited at the prospect."

However, it also adds another date to an already hectic year for Williamson, with Black Caps tours of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, the Indian Premier League, the ICC T20 World Cup in India and the new 100-ball domestic competition in the UK also pencilled in.

Williamson told media he had done a rough estimate of how long he could be away from home for this year.

"It could be nine months or so, maybe more," he said.

Williamson also has to factor in all the travel he'll need to do amongst the Covid-19 pandemic with a young family in tow following the birth of his daughter late last year.

"We haven't planned it out exactly, I don't think you can," he said.

"You can sort of throw in a few contingencies to see how it all might unfold but you know, at this point in time we will look to go from the IPL to the UK, stay in the UK within that two-and-a-half, three-month period that we'll have there and then there's that 100-ball competition in that time which does fit quite nicely.

"Then it's on to some of the series that we have coming up down the line a little but which could be a three-ish month block against the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan and then India with the T20 World Cup and then back maybe December time.

"It's a fairly lengthy time away... I guess with this day and age with the Covid restrictions and quarantine, I suppose personally staying over there will mean an extra quaratine. It's an interesting time."

Williamson added he'd spoken to coach Gary Stead about the large amount of cricket ahead for both himself and teammates and what may need to be done to keep everyone well.

"Player workload is something that's always discussed and with the added element of the Covid challenge, with quarantine and potential bubbles there's a physical component but also a mental component that does need to be considered.

"I've got no doubt that those conversations will be had."