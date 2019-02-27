Kane Williamson not fussed about Black Caps’ No 2 ranking, focused on Bangladesh Test

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said his side’s new ranking in the ICC is good achievement but isn't getting carried away as he prepares for the Bangladesh Test tomorrow in Hamilton.

The New Zealand side made history after the ICC announced the team's new number two Test ranking over the weekend.

"Like I say it is something you don't focus on and you are just focusing on the cricket that you play," said Williamson.

"Obviously we came off a home summer of limited Test cricket last year and this year there is a little bit more.

"I suppose you turn up to every game, prepare as well as you can to play the best cricket you can and it pretty much ends there.

"But what happens afterwards in terms of results and people’s views on rankings and all these sorts of things are not really focuses for us."