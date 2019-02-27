TODAY |

Kane Williamson not fussed about Black Caps’ No 2 ranking, focused on Bangladesh Test

1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said his side’s new ranking in the ICC is good achievement but isn't getting carried away as he prepares for the Bangladesh Test tomorrow in Hamilton.

The New Zealand side made history after the ICC announced the team's new number two Test ranking over the weekend.

"Like I say it is something you don't focus on and you are just focusing on the cricket that you play," said Williamson.

"Obviously we came off a home summer of limited Test cricket last year and this year there is a little bit more.

"I suppose you turn up to every game, prepare as well as you can to play the best cricket you can and it pretty much ends there.

"But what happens afterwards in terms of results and people’s views on rankings and all these sorts of things are not really focuses for us."

Williamson said today that Todd Astle has been given the nod to play in the first Test against Bangladesh with Matt Henry named as 12th man.

The Black Caps made history after being named No.2 in the Test rankings by the ICC over the weekend. Source: Black Caps
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Tim Southee and Kane Williamson leave the field as rain arrives on day five of the first cricket test. New Zealand Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Wednesday 19 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps create history, move to second place in ICC Test rankings
Australia celebrate taking out the Rose Cup against White Ferns. New Zealand White Ferns v Australia, 2nd One Day International Cricket Match, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, Australia. Sunday, 24 February 2019. Copyright Image: Simon Cross / www.photosport.nz

Australia dominate White Ferns, win Rose Bowl ODI series
1 NEWS

NZ spinner Amelia Kerr takes three wickets in an over as White Ferns fight back against Australia
New Zealand's Todd Astle celebrates a wicket. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Todd Astle claims spinner's spot for Black Caps' Test series with Bangladesh