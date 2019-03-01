TODAY |

Kane Williamson nominated for ESPN Cricinfo's captain of the year

Source:  1 NEWS

Kane Williamson's stellar 2019 has been acknowledged, with the Black Caps' skipper included in ESPN Cricinfo's nominations for the international captain of the year.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in action during day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

Williamson, 29, led the Black Caps in one of New Zealand cricket's more memorable years - reaching the final of the 2019 World Cup, only to lose on a boundary countback technicality.

The Black Caps captain scored 514 runs in Test cricket, averaging 51.40 with two centuries, while also averaging 59.25 in One Day Internationals.

However, it's Williamson's composure and class as skipper that's seen him included, earning praise for his conduct in the harshest of circumstances during the 2019 World Cup final loss at Lord's.

"New Zealand under Williamson lost just two series out of 10 all of last year - quite the achievement when you consider that includes the World Cup, which they got to the final of, only to have their hands prised off the trophy on a technicality," Cricinfo says.

"Williamson and his team were widely applauded for the grace with which they accepted that harsh outcome.

"In Tests, they wrested a draw in Sri Lanka, famously unkind to touring teams, and at home against England, they won 1-0. Williamson himself led from the front with the bat, averaging north of 50 in Tests and one-dayers, and scoring 578 runs in the World Cup."

Williamson's World Cup innings of 106 not out against South Africa in Birmingham was also shortlisted for the ODI innings of the year.

Cricinfo captain of the year nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (NZ), Eoin Morgan (England, ODI), Aaron Finch (Australia, ODI), Tim Paine (Australia, Test), Meg Lanning (Australia), Mithali Raj (India).

