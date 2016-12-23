Kane Williamson named in ICC Test team of 2016

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has been named at No.3 in the ICC's Test team of 2016.

It is his third consecutive inclusion in the all-star outfit, which includes only one other Kiwi-born player in England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval head to lunch during the Black Caps' match against Pakistan in November, 2016. Source: Photosport

Williamson, 26, averaged 74.6 in 11 Tests up to September 20, including a high score of 166 against Australia in Perth.

In a team chosen by retired Test legends Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara, the all-stars side also contains three Aussies and four Englishmen.

Australian opener David Warner has been paired with English skipper Alastair Cook at the top of the batting order, while Jonny Bairstow has been chosen as keeper.

England star Joe Root and Australian Adam Voges prop up the middle order, while Proteas speedster Dale Steyn and Mitchell Starc lead the bowling attack.

Cricketer of the year and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also been named in the squad after an imperious 2016 with the red ball.

Cook has been named team captain.

No Kiwis have been selected in the ODI team of the year, led by Ashwin's India teammate Virat Kohli.

ICC TEST TEAM OF THE YEAR 2016:

1. David Warner

2. Alastair Cook (c)

3. Kane Williamson

4. Joe Root

5. Adam Voges

6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)

7. Ben Stokes

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Rangana Herath

10. Mitchell Starc

11. Dale Steyn