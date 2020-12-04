Kane Williamson misses Black Caps training for midwife appointment back in Tauranga

The Black Caps are training today without Kane Williamson ahead of tomorrow's second Test against the West Indies in Wellington as their captain returned home to be with his heavily-pregnant wife.

Kane Williamson warms up before day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps confirmed Williamson's absence this morning, saying in a statement the batsman has returned to Tauranga to be with his wife and attend a midwife's appointment.

"At this stage he is still available for tomorrow’s Test," the team said in a statement.

"Devon Conway has been redrafted into the squad as extra batting cover and has joined the team for training at the Basin Reserve this morning."

Black Caps coach Gary Stead is set to update the situation later this afternoon but earlier this week told media he'd accepted the fact his skipper would likely miss games for the birth of his first child.

Worst case scenario Kane misses some matches," Stead told reporters at the time. "As a dad, as a parent, you only get that opportunity once in your life to be there for your (first) child's birth and I know that it's important for Kane too.



"At the end of the day we play cricket and other things are much more important.



"And that is much more important."

Williamson told reporters last Friday that his partner was due to give birth in "mid-to-late December" and that he would make a decision on whether to miss matches closer to the time.