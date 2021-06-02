Kane Williamson to miss The Hundred with elbow issue

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has withdrawn from playing the inaugural The Hundred tournament in England later this month due to ongoing issues with an elbow injury.

Source: 1 NEWS

Williamson has decided not to play for the Birmingham Phoenix as he manages the issue which has bugged him for the past six months – including during the World Test Championship Final last month.

Williamson had signed a $158,000 deal to play for the Phoenix but will reportedly stay on board with the team in a mentoring role instead.

Fellow New Zealander Finn Allen is reportedly being lined up to replace Williamson for the tournament.

Williamson has three months to address his elbow before the T20 World Cup in the UAE, during which time New Zealand has tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan.