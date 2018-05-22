Kane Williamson makes winning return to IPL

The return of Kane Williamson has inspired the Hyderabad Sunrisers to their first win in the Indian Premier League.



Kane Williamson plays a shot for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Source: Getty

The Black Caps captain scored 41 in what was also his return to the competition after injury.

Williamson's knock helped his side to set the Dehli Capitals a target of 163 runs to win in the United Arab Emirates.

However that total would prove too much for the Capitals who lost by 15 runs this morning.

Englishman Jonny Bairstow top scored for the Sunrisers with 53.

Rashid Khan took three wickets for 14 runs as Delhi were restricted to 147 for 7.