Kane Williamson looking forward to taking on Windies in 'backyard' Bay Oval

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is looking forward to getting back into international cricket, as he prepares to return to the fold against the West Indies in his home town of Tauranga.

Having been rested from the second and third One Day Internationals, and the opening match of the Twenty20 series with the Windies, Williamson will come back for the last two matches of the current series, both on his home ground of Bay Oval.

Speaking to media ahead of the match tomorrow, Williamson spoke highly of Bay Oval.

"It's a great looking ground," he said.

"It's nice to be able to play international cricket in your backyard effectively.