Kane Williamson leaves commentators purring with immaculate straight six against Windies

Source:
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson played the shot of the night as his side sealed a 119-run win over the West Indies in Tauranga.
Batting down at number five, Williamson came to the crease late in the innings, looking to help accelerate the run rate for a big finish.
The elegant right hander plundered a stunning six straight back down the ground during his 19 from just nine balls, leaving commentators and fans in awe of his brilliance.
New Zealand would go on to post a record score of 243/5, thanks to a breathtaking innings of 104 from Colin Munro, before bowling the Windies out for 124 to seal the emphatic victory.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport