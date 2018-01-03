Kane Williamson leaves commentators purring with immaculate straight six against Windies

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson played the shot of the night as his side sealed a 119-run win over the West Indies in Tauranga.

Batting down at number five, Williamson came to the crease late in the innings, looking to help accelerate the run rate for a big finish.

The elegant right hander plundered a stunning six straight back down the ground during his 19 from just nine balls, leaving commentators and fans in awe of his brilliance.