Kane Williamson keeping team first approach heading into Boxing Day Test

On the eve of the Black Caps' first Boxing Day Test since 1987, captain Kane Williamson is keeping a team first approach before entering onto cricket's biggest stage.

Williamson will lead the Black Caps into the cauldron of the MCG tomorrow, the first Kiwi skipper since Jeff Crowe 32 years ago.

Despite his status as one of cricket's modern-day greats, currently ranked third on the ICC's Test batting rankings, Williamson isn't setting any personal goals as his side search for a series levelling win.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Williamson was asked about whether or not he had any personal ambitions or milestones heading into tomorrow.

The Kiwi skipper answering with a typically straight bat.

"It'd be cool, you want to make a hundred every time you go out to bat, and the Boxing Day match is a great one to be a part of, I know the guys are really looking forward to it," Williamson began.

"But for me, it's much more about trying to make a good contribution to our team. I know that's the focus for all of the guys.