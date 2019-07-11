Kane Williamson keen to recruit India’s 1.5 billion fans after semi-final win – 'I hope they're not too angry'

His team may be the cause for their heartache but Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson says he hopes India’s fan base will get behind them for the Cricket World Cup final.

Williamson’s men beat India by 18 runs in a shock result this morning to knock the top-seeded team out of the competition and punch a ticket to Lord's for the final.

A reporter informed Williamson at the post match press conference there were plenty of “really angry” India fans now but the skipper hoped to defuse the situation.

“I hope they’re not too angry,” Williamson said.

“Obviously, the passion for the game in India is unrivaled and we’re all fortunate to play this sport and have a country like India be right behind it.

“Hopefully, we can adopt 1.5 billion supporters and they’ll be supporting us.”

Williamson reminded the agitated fans that the result was simply part of life as a sports fan.

“The game of cricket is fickle in its nature, especially when it comes to the white ball in Twenty20 and one-day cricket.