Kane Williamson joins Trent Boult under Black Caps' injury clouds

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and new ball star Trent Boult have both failed to finish the first Test win over England, placing them under an injury cloud ahead of the three-Test tour of Australia.



World class batsman Williamson was playing down an apparent back injury that forced him off late in the innings and 65 run victory at Mount Maunganui.



However, Boult may have suffered a bigger blow, having exited Bay Oval in pain after completing one over in the morning session.



Medical staff diagnosed an issue down the right side of his torso and the 30-year-old will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow.



He is in serious doubt for the second England Test starting in Hamilton on Friday and there is only a short turnaround before the three-Test series in Australia, starting in Perth on December 12.



Left-arm swing expert Boult will be a key figure if the Black Caps are claim their first series win on Australian soil in 31 years, having been their best performer with the ball on a consistent basis for the last five years.



He is currently ranked sixth among all Test bowlers.



New Zealand have decent depth in their pace bowling stocks, with experienced pair Tim Southee and Neil Wagner supported by Matt Henry and the uncapped Lockie Ferguson.



Pace bowler Ferguson was tipped to make his debut in Mount Maunganui and may now be in line for a call-up in Hamilton.



Williamson left the field favouring his lower back about half an hour before victory was sealed.



He missed all of this month's five-match Twenty20 series against England to recuperate from a hip injury that has dogged him for the last 18 months.



In a post-Test interview with Sky TV, Williamson suggested it may not have been a recurrence of the same problem.

