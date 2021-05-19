Kane Williamson joins Black Caps in UK after 'whirlwind' exit from Covid-ravaged IPL

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has joined his Black Caps teammates in England for one of the biggest tours in the country's history.



The world's No.1 ranked Test batsman was ferried from Heathrow to Southampton's Ageas Bowl on Tuesday, for yet another stint in quarantine - which must feel like the eye of the storm.



In front of Williamson and his team are two Tests with England before the World Test Championship final against India in a month's time.



Behind Williamson is the helter skelter Indian Premier League and an escape from the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.



The 30-year-old was among the contingent of international players, staff, umpires and commentators to flee the subcontinent as COVID-19 cases mounted, taking refuge in the Maldives.



"It's been a whirlwind," Williamson said from his hotel in Southampton.



"Things were tracking OK for the most part then we saw a quick escalation of COVID which has been so tragic.



"It meant a trip to the Maldives with a bunch of other IPL cricketers.



"There was a lot of effort that went in to see the players ... get home safely or wherever they needed to get to."



One Kiwi cricketer - Tim Seifert - caught the virus while on IPL duty but has received treatment and is now heading home.



Williamson spent about 10 days in the Maldives as a halfway house before flying to the UK.



Without cricket training facilities on the island paradise, players resorted to street cricket and gym sessions to stay fit and maintain their focus.



"Guys are trying to prepare and coming up with some creative ways to do things," Williamson said.



Included in the Maldives group was the Black Caps' Australian physio Tommy Simsek, helping Williamson overcome a slow-healing elbow injury.



"It's improving, which is the main thing," Williamson said.



"It is slow to progress and certainly slow to go away entirely. Just managing it will be the focus."



Now finally in England, Williamson said while the World Test Championship final is the priority, his team can't afford to daydream about winning the inaugural trophy.



"There is, at the back of your mind, an eye on (the WTC final)," he said.



"The first Test against a very very strong (England) side is what we need to focus on.



"As a group that's what we'll be talking about."