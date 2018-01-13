 

Kane Williamson in doubt for tomorrow's Black Caps T20 match against England

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson is committed to playing Twenty 20 cricket for New Zealand but could miss tomorrow's match against England in Wellington due to a back problem.

Williamson isn't quite 100 per cent and is being monitored ahead of tomorrow's tri-series match.

"100ish… just got a few niggles, a bit of a back niggling so hopefully it's settled by tomorrow night," said Williamson.

He trained this afternoon with the New Zealand team.

Former Black Cap Simon Doull believes Williamson might benefit if he solely focused on Test and ODIs and left T20 to develop younger talent.

"I definitely want to play all three forms, it's a challenge I look forward to," said Williamson.

"But at the same time as we've seen throughout the summer already guys have had time off.

"They've missed a few games for those reasons and it is a balancing act, moving forward because the volume of cricket seems to increase every year."

Rookie Tim Seifert is preparing for his potential debut for the Black Caps after grabbing the attention of selectors after his record breaking century in the Super Smash off just 40 balls for the Northern Districts.

"I've been going well batting the last couple of weeks so I'm not going to change anything different so I'll just stand there and try to react," said Seifert.

The Black Caps will be looking to break their three game losing streak when they take on England tomorrow.

Black Caps

