TODAY |

Kane Williamson in disbelief over comical dropped catch against England - 'It was fairly simple'

Source:  AAP

It drew laughter from crowd, disbelief from New Zealand's premier batsman and bewilderment from England's beaten cricketers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jofra Archer was so confident he'd gotten his man, he was already celebrating. Source: SKY

Visiting captain Joe Root simply described Joe Denly's astonishing dropped catch in the second Test in Hamilton as a "goober".

The bungled chance came when Black Caps captain Kane Williamson lobbed a straightforward chance to Denly at midwicket early on day five of the drawn Test, when England were still hunting victory.

The ball somehow popped through the hands, stunning everybody at Seddon Park, including bowler Jofra Archer who had completed his celebrations before realising what had happened.

Root was just as perplexed.

"It's something we pride ourselves on and work hard on, is taking those chances," he said.

"I don't know in terms of Joe's. I think that's just a one-off goober that doesn't happen very often.

"Very frustrating. I'm sure Joe will not hear the end of that one for a while."

Observers compared the spill to arguably the worst piece of fielding in Test history, when another Englishman, Mike Gatting, hashed a chance that ballooned to him at short leg against India in Madras 26 years ago.

Williamson was on 62 and went on to record an unbeaten 104 to help his team clinch the series.

"It was fairly simple wasn't it?" Williamson said of the chance.

"I note how he was disappointed. Certainly Jofra was a bit disappointed."

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return
2
Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson
3
Who next if not Raval? A look at the Black Caps' opening contenders
4
Kevin Barry analyses heavyweight title rematch between Joshua, Ruiz
5
Melbourne Storm, Fiji winger Suli Vunivalu confirms rugby union switch
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:37

New Zealand Cricket refers Jofra Archer racial abuse complaint to police

Cameron Bancroft axed from Australian Test squad for series against Black Caps
00:20

Former Black Cap says 'out of form' opener Jeet Raval must be dropped for Australia Test series
00:15

Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson