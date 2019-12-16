Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls under cloud for third Test, miss Black Caps training with flu-like symptoms

The Black Caps' batting order could be forced into a drastic reshuffle for the third and final Test of their series with Australia in Sydney, with both captain Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls missing training.

Kane Williamson leaves the ground after being caught. Source: Associated Press

Having headed to Sydney down 2-0 in the series and with nothing to play for, the Black Caps' fortunes have taken another hit, their already thin batting stocks to potentially be tested.

Neither Williamson or Nicholls were able to train in Sydney this morning, with flu-like symptoms cited as the reason.

The Black Caps' batting depth has already been tested this tour, with Tom Blundell forced into the side as a makeshift opening batsman in place of Jeet Raval.

Should Williamson or Nicholls be scratched from the third Test, then Raval remains the only specialist option currently in Australia, with the rest of the 15-man squad consisting solely of bowlers.