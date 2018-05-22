Kane Williamson given Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy after franchise dumps David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Kane Williamson will take over the reins as captain from David Warner, as the side tries to find some kind of rhythm in the IPL.

Kane Williamson is back at Sunrisers Hyderabad for the new IPL season. Source: Getty

Sunrisers are in last place, having won just one game from their first six.

Williamson's promotion comes a day after Warner took "full responsibility" for his side's disappointing loss against Chennai Super Kings, a match where Warner struggled to get going with the bat, scoring a 55-ball 57.

In a statement, Sunrisers said the decision had "not come lightly" given the "enormous impact" Warner has had on the franchise over the years.

"As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," the statement said.

The franchise also said its combination of four overseas players would change for tonight's game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Given Williamson is now a shoe-in, and Englishman Jonny Bairstow and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan are the next names on the team sheet, it could mean Warner misses out altogether.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, former Black Caps skipper Daniel Vettori called the decision "staggering".

"This seems like a move that is so unlike Sunrisers, particularly with David Warner, who's been the heart and soul of their team for a number of years.

"His performances have been magnificent and his captaincy had been outstanding as well."

Warner led Sunrisers to an IPL title in 2016 with 848 runs in 17 matches. Known for his big hitting, Warner only has a strike rate of 110 this term.

Williamson captained Sunrisers in the 2018 season when Warner was barred from the IPL for his involvement in the South Africa ball-tampering scandal.

He topped the run-scorers' chart that season with a tally of 735 in 17 matches and led the team to its second IPL final in history.